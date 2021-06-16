A: Yes. To all that. When I first did Buster, I kind of saw him as maybe a 7-year-old trapped in a 32-year-old body, because at the time I was 32. So he was a man-child and with tremendous anxiety and codependency with his mother. My favorite, by the way, codependent moment that he did with Lucille [Jessica Walter] was when she was under house arrest and she couldn’t smoke. And so I inhaled the smoke from her mouth like a baby bird. And then I would blow the smoke outside and then come back, the whole time knowing I’ve got asthma. . . . After “Arrested,” I was very nervous about being typecast. It’s not like somebody is going to be doing a movie and there’s a lawyer part and they’ll be like, “You know who’d be really good at this? The guy who played Buster Bluth. That’s the guy we need to bring in.” So it took me taking the steps of going into rooms and asking to audition. Granted, Gary on “Veep” was similar to Buster. He was a little more, well-adjusted, a different version. But thankfully, amid all that I’ve been able to do this movie coming out called “Nine Days,” which is a beautiful movie and it’s a very different character, and Benedict’s a different character. So it’s been nice to have been given the chance to do other stuff.