Q: Tell us about your new show, "The Mysterious Benedict Society."
A: So “The Mysterious Benedict Society” takes place when something called “The Emergency” is happening, and is putting everyone into this state of panic and fear. But no one can put their finger on where it’s coming from. I play Mr. Benedict, and I gather these four really gifted kids. And what I’m crazy about for this show is these kids don’t have magical powers, they don’t have massive superpowers, but their superpower is their intellect, their creativity and their empathy. And that’s what brings change. That’s what finds the source of this emergency. It turns out the person kind of controlling the emergency is my twin brother, who I also play, whose name is Kurt. . . . I’m really excited for people to see this.
Q: I'm very interested in your career, because I've done some research and it seems like an unorthodox career. You're not a guy who spent your whole life in New York City or Los Angeles talking about the next screen test. You went to college in Alabama, right? And you studied journalism?
A: No. I was acting in high school and in college, but I wasn’t sure I could make a career out of it. So I chose mass communications because I like people or something like that. I started doing journalism and enjoyed it. But I was more on the advertising side of the journalism/mass communications degree. Then after school I was like, “I don’t know if I want to do that.” That’s when I dipped my toe back into acting. I remember in 1995, I moved to New York and my first show was Shakespeare in the parking lot, where we did “Taming of the Shrew” in a parking lot in the East Village.
Q: On "Arrested Development," you created this amazing Buster character. How did you view the character when it was pitched to you, and did you ever have this moment of panic that you were always going to be Buster?
A: Yes. To all that. When I first did Buster, I kind of saw him as maybe a 7-year-old trapped in a 32-year-old body, because at the time I was 32. So he was a man-child and with tremendous anxiety and codependency with his mother. My favorite, by the way, codependent moment that he did with Lucille [Jessica Walter] was when she was under house arrest and she couldn’t smoke. And so I inhaled the smoke from her mouth like a baby bird. And then I would blow the smoke outside and then come back, the whole time knowing I’ve got asthma. . . . After “Arrested,” I was very nervous about being typecast. It’s not like somebody is going to be doing a movie and there’s a lawyer part and they’ll be like, “You know who’d be really good at this? The guy who played Buster Bluth. That’s the guy we need to bring in.” So it took me taking the steps of going into rooms and asking to audition. Granted, Gary on “Veep” was similar to Buster. He was a little more, well-adjusted, a different version. But thankfully, amid all that I’ve been able to do this movie coming out called “Nine Days,” which is a beautiful movie and it’s a very different character, and Benedict’s a different character. So it’s been nice to have been given the chance to do other stuff.
Q: Are there any characters that you play — I don't know if this Mr. Benedict is an example — and you say, "I've had to draw on exactly who I am as a human being"?
A: Well, not to sound too actorly, but I think that in order to give an authentic performance, you have to find pieces of the character within yourself. I remember I was playing this character in this movie, and this guy was very manipulative and kind of a player. And I remember thinking, “Oh, I hate people like this.” And I went to this coach and she said, “Tony, you have to realize that’s inside of you.” Because the truth is, I have been very manipulative. I have been, unfortunately, a bit of a player at times. And it’s like those things are within me, because the more I set a character outside of myself, I’m only playing an idea of that character rather than finding aspects within me.
