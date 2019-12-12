1. Elton John; $2,870,863; $130.86.
2. Sandy & Junior; $2,291,602; $53.44.
3. Phil Collins; $2,145,965; $144.69.
4. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.
5. Muse; $1,921,982; $85.11.
6. Post Malone; $1,913,809; $116.49.
7. Cher; $1,711,513; $132.60.
8. Jonas Brothers; $1,705,231; $103.32.
9. Ariana Grande; $1,696,652; $91.76.
10. Tool; $1,485,557; $105.22.
11. Eric Church; $1,471,468; $85.74.
12. John Mayer; $1,427,545; $95.41.
13. Iron Maiden; $1,351,786; $63.19.
14. Michael Bublé; $1,297,724; $111.91.
15. Little Mix; $1,274,903; $58.85.
16. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,250,039; $117.47.
17. Zac Brown Band; $1,241,128; $60.24.
18. Hugh Jackman; $1,212,240; $85.06.
19. Backstreet Boys; $1,206,222; $98.44.
20. Florida Georgia Line; $1,200,401; $70.19.
