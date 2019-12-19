5. Muse; $1,921,982; $85.11.
6. Post Malone; $1,913,809; $116.49.
7. Cher; $1,701,362; $131.92.
8. Jonas Brothers; $1,699,288; $105.32.
9. Ariana Grande; $1,610,640; $94.53.
10. Tool; $1,491,926; $106.33.
11. Eric Church; $1,471,468; $85.74.
12. Iron Maiden; $1,450,888; $62.71.
13. John Mayer; $1,420,518; $95.04.
14. Michael Bublé; $1,297,724; $111.91.
15. Little Mix; $1,274,903; $58.85.
16. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,250,039; $117.47.
17. Backstreet Boys; $1,249,312; $101.06.
18. Hugh Jackman; $1,212,240; $85.06.
19. Florida Georgia Line; $1,185,785; $71.15.
20. Zac Brown Band; $1,175,752; $57.58.
