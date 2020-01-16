1. Elton John; $2,713,953; $128.69.
2. Phil Collins; $2,116,916; $144.87.
3. André Rieu; $2,024,546; $88.00.
4. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.
5. Post Malone; $1,974,154; $118.44.
6. Iron Maiden; $1,725,882; $53.47.
7. Ariana Grande; $1,607,524; $98.62.
8. Jonas Brothers; $1,587,397; $103.11.
9. Cher; $1,572,690; $126.21.
10. Tool; $1,531,413; $105.04.
11. Eric Church; $1,423,845; $82.93.
12. Little Mix; $1,377,981; $58.53.
13. Michael Bublé; $1,362,738; $112.32.
14. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,332,619; $118.32.
15. John Mayer; $1,295,958; $78.24.
16. Florida Georgia Line; $1,224,451; $73.22.
17. Marc Anthony; $1,148,820; $106.39.
18. Bad Bunny; $1,069,129; $87.70.
19. Chris Stapleton; $1,029,320; $79.88.
20. Carrie Underwood; $1,003,402; $75.09.
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
