1. Elton John; $3,239,343; $135.83.
2. Phil Collins; $2,129,359; $141.86.
3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,026,131; $158.40.
4. Post Malone; $2,021,904; $118.61.
5. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,558; $125.36.
6. Celine Dion; $1,790,539; $130.09.
7. Little Mix; $1,575,796; $58.83.
8. Cher; $1,572,690; $126.21.
9. André Rieu; $1,553,998; $87.28.
10. Jonas Brothers; $1,534,657; $101.97.
11. Tool; $1,514,862; $105.92.
12. Ariana Grande; $1,499,550; $100.54.
13. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,418,694; $118.43.
14. Eric Church; $1,404,961; $85.90.
15. Michael Bublé; $1,397,947; $112.15.
16. John Mayer; $1,295,958; $78.24.
17. Marc Anthony; $1,148,820; $106.39.
18. Shawn Mendes; $1,117,429; $76.17.
19. Bad Bunny; $1,069,129; $87.70.
20. Carrie Underwood; $1,030,318; $74.60.
