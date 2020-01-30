1. Elton John; $3,281,046; $141.53.
2. Post Malone; $2,087,130; $118.90.
3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,026,131; $158.40.
4. Celine Dion; $1,790,539; $130.09.
5. Little Mix; $1,757,761; $59.03.
6. Cher; $1,597,688; $127.90.
7. André Rieu; $1,553,998; $87.28.
8. Jonas Brothers; $1,531,669; $101.16.
9. Tool; $1,528,793; $106.51.
10. Ariana Grande; $1,525,498; $102.60.
11. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,519,110; $119.17.
12. Eric Church; $1,475,153; $87.24.
13. John Mayer; $1,339,702; $78.36.
14. Michael Bublé; $1,214,470; $105.11.
15. Marc Anthony; $1,148,820; $106.39.
16. Shawn Mendes; $1,131,851; $74.19.
17. Bad Bunny; $1,069,129; $87.70.
18. Chris Stapleton; $1,029,320; $79.88.
19. Hugh Jackman; $973,643; $83.08.
20. The Black Keys; $923,429; $101.81.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.