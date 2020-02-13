1. U2; $6,719,086; $130.45.
2. Elton John; $3,281,046; $141.53.
3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,114,177; $165.49.
4. Post Malone; $1,732,321; $114.60.
5. Cher; $1,727,214; $130.67.
6. Little Mix; $1,725,453; $59.50.
7. Tool; $1,505,759; $108.17.
8. Jonas Brothers; $1,495,000; $98.73.
9. André Rieu; $1,418,149; $86.91.
10. Shawn Mendes; $1,251,018; $70.28.
11. Michael Bublé; $1,214,470; $105.11.
12. Marc Anthony; $1,148,820; $106.39.
13. Bad Bunny; $1,081,567; $90.02.
14. Chris Stapleton; $1,035,842; $83.71.
15. The Black Keys; $971,193; $104.43.
16. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $946,389; $64.67.
17. Twenty One Pilots; $815,543; $73.46.
18. Scorpions; $783,253; $94.40.
19. Jerry Seinfeld; $629,028; $120.16.
20. The World of Hans Zimmer; $578,266; $68.20.
