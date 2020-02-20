1. U2; $6,719,086; $130.45.
2. Elton John; $3,405,225; $142.09.
3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,337,515; $174.40.
4. Little Mix; $1,708,699; $57.97.
5. Cher; $1,592,216; $128.69.
6. Tool; $1,412,768; $107.69.
7. Jonas Brothers; $1,350,047; $94.96.
8. Shawn Mendes; $1,286,029; $70.55.
9. Michael Bublé; $1,275,070; $104.36.
10. André Rieu; $1,243,864; $87.24.
11. Marc Anthony; $1,126,514; $106.12.
12. Bad Bunny; $1,094,367; $95.04.
13. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,009,451; $65.00.
14. The Black Keys; $971,193; $104.43.
15. Scorpions; $783,253; $94.40.
16. Jerry Seinfeld; $736,561; $123.13.
17. The World of Hans Zimmer; $578,594; $66.52.
18. Bryan Adams; $530,609; $68.37.
19. Luke Combs; $474,733; $38.64.
20. The Kelly Family; $473,384; $58.50.1.
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
