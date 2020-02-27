2. Elton John; $3,756,085; $136.12.
3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,642,269; $185.73.
4. Post Malone; $1,985,105; $116.11.
5. Cher; $1,626,347; $123.09.
6. Tool; $1,444,017; $114.76.
7. Marc Anthony; $1,401,295; $112.40.
8. Jonas Brothers; $1,328,951; $97.39.
9. Bad Bunny; $1,295,959; $95.74.
10. Shawn Mendes; $1,286,725; $68.99.
11. André Rieu; $1,252,373; $86.94.
12. The Black Keys; $1,082,906; $103.61.
13. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,080,676; $65.83.
14. The Lumineers; $633,515; $56.27.
15. Bryan Adams; $620,556; $71.45.
16. Jerry Seinfeld; $592,045; $117.53.
17. The World of Hans Zimmer; $556,096; $67.21.
18. Casting Crowns / Hillsong Worship; $525,080; $43.91.
19. Pentatonix; $502,371; $73.53.
20. The Kelly Family; $437,151; $59.06.
___
