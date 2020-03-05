1. Elton John; $3,932,998; $135.68.
2. Andrea Bocelli; $2,642,269; $185.73.
3. Cher; $1,625,754; $123.17.
4. Tool; $1,407,956; $113.90.
5. Jonas Brothers; $1,353,617; $97.51.
6. Marc Anthony; $1,331,273; $113.72.
7. Bad Bunny; $1,290,627; $94.62.
8. Shawn Mendes; $1,286,725; $68.99.
9. Mariah Carey; $1,047,067; $132.05.
10. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,033,796; $65.75.
11. André Rieu; $924,649; $92.79.
12. The Lumineers; $728,003; $58.20.
13. Bryan Adams; $698,453; $73.59.
14. Jerry Seinfeld; $609,726; $118.20.
15. The World of Hans Zimmer; $570,634; $63.76.
16. Pentatonix; $502,371; $73.53.
17. Five Finger Death Punch; $455,077; $61.84.
18. The Kelly Family; $437,151; $59.06.
19. Deadmau5; $426,783; $51.15.
20. Jack Whitehall; $423,296; $54.68.
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.