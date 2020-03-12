1. Elton John; $3,932,998; $135.68.
2. Andrea Bocelli; $2,642,269; $185.73.
3. Cher; $1,662,071; $127.63.
4. Tool; $1,367,135; $113.36.
5. Shawn Mendes; $1,286,725; $68.99.
6. Jonas Brothers; $1,281,756; $91.71.
7. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,094,382; $65.68.
8. Blake Shelton; $974,506; $84.81.
9. André Rieu; $882,088; $91.28.
10. The Lumineers; $771,553; $57.75.
11. Bryan Adams; $698,453; $73.59.
12. Jerry Seinfeld; $542,656; $116.52.
13. The World of Hans Zimmer; $502,594; $60.86.
14. Pentatonix; $502,371; $73.53.
15. Five Finger Death Punch; $462,597; $61.30.
16. Deadmau5; $426,783; $51.15.
17. Gabriel Iglesias; $426,440; $57.83.
18. The Kelly Family; $420,056; $59.52.
19. Jack Whitehall; $365,192; $55.77.
20. Jo Koy; $358,055; $58.50.
