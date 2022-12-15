Trevor Noah goes for a threepeat of Grammy Award hosting

NEW YORK — Unemployment didn’t last long for Trevor Noah — he’s hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023.
The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena.
Beyoncé goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song “Break My Soul” earning nods for record and song of the year.
Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.