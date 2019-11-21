Thursday’s honorees include actor Jon Voight, musician Alison Krauss and novelist James Patterson.
The White House ceremony also marks a rare warm moment between artists and Trump. The president has had a chilly relationship with a broad swath of Hollywood and the arts world, which has shunned Trump over his immigration policies, his Supreme Court picks, his administration’s efforts to roll back abortion rights and other issues.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD