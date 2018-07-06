President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in support of Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., and GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Great Falls, Mont. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — A former White House press secretary says President Donald Trump was “rude” to dis former President George H.W. Bush’s volunteerism program.

Trump was talking about “winning” during a free-wheeling campaign rally Thursday in Montana and raised Bush’s “Thousand Points of Light.”

Trump said people get the meaning of his slogans, “Make America Great Again” and “Putting America First.” Then he added: “Thousand Points of Light. I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out?”

Bush popularized “Thousand Points of Light” and used it to name a private organization he established to encourage volunteerism.

Ari Fleischer, press secretary for Bush’s son, President George W. Bush, tweeted that he doesn’t mind Trump “being a fighter.” He added: “I do mind him being rude.”

