(All times Eastern.)
Baskets (FX at 10) Martha makes things more difficult than they need to be.
Elementary (CBS at 10) A tech giant tries to create a “Minority Report”-like algorithm to predict crimes.
Democratic Candidates Debate (Part 2) (Various at 9) The second round features former vice president Joe Biden; Sens. Michael F. Bennet (Colo.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former governor John Hickenlooper (Colo.); Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.); Marianne Williamson; and Andrew Yang.
Answer for Heaven (Netflix streaming) In this Thai series, an angel comes to Earth to investigate why humans are doing fewer good deeds. For cover, he becomes a journalist. English captioning.
ANIMA (Netflix streaming) Radiohead’s Thom Yorke stars in this surprise short musical film from Oscar-nominated director Paul Thomas Anderson.
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) It’s Christmastime, but rumors that Tinsley and Scott are still a couple threaten holiday cheer while Bethenny deals with a health crisis.
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 10) In two back-to-back episodes, Prince Royce and Lele Pons battle it out before Serayah (from “Empire”) and Rotimi (from “Power”) face off in the season finale.
Life in Pieces (CBS at 9:30) Following a new episode at 9, Tim and Heather make a life-altering decision, and Jen and Greg look to move.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Howard Dean
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nicki Minaj, Phoebe Robinson, Julia Michaels.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Christie, Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kate McKinnon, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Jon Wurster.
