MasterChef (Fox at 8) Guest judge Alessandra Ambrosio (pictured, next to host Gordon Ramsay) serves as inspiration for the contestants’ mystery-box challenge. (Michael Becker/Fox)

(All times Eastern.)

Baskets (FX at 10) Martha makes things more difficult than they need to be.

Elementary (CBS at 10) A tech giant tries to create a “Minority Report”-like algorithm to predict crimes.

Special

Democratic Candidates Debate (Part 2) (Various at 9) The second round features former vice president Joe Biden; Sens. Michael F. Bennet (Colo.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former governor John Hickenlooper (Colo.); Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.); Marianne Williamson; and Andrew Yang.

Premiere

Answer for Heaven (Netflix streaming) In this Thai series, an angel comes to Earth to investigate why humans are doing fewer good deeds. For cover, he becomes a journalist. English captioning.

ANIMA (Netflix streaming) Radiohead’s Thom Yorke stars in this surprise short musical film from Oscar-nominated director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Season finale

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) It’s Christmastime, but rumors that Tinsley and Scott are still a couple threaten holiday cheer while Bethenny deals with a health crisis.

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 10) In two back-to-back episodes, Prince Royce and Lele Pons battle it out before Serayah (from “Empire”) and Rotimi (from “Power”) face off in the season finale.

Series finale

Life in Pieces (CBS at 9:30) Following a new episode at 9, Tim and Heather make a life-altering decision, and Jen and Greg look to move.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Howard Dean

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nicki Minaj, Phoebe Robinson, Julia Michaels.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Christie, Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kate McKinnon, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Jon Wurster.