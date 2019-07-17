Forecast: Shark Attack (Nat Geo at 10) Hosts Greg Skomal, seen here with a tagged tiger shark, and Joe Merchant tackle the theory that, like the weather, shark attacks are predicable. (National Geographic)

(All times Eastern.)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Mike’s bachelor party gets wild. Pauly D and Vinny ruin the girls’ excursion to a dude ranch.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The contestants face a barbecue challenge, and other surprises, from the judges.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) It’s time for Ramona to be in the hot seat, as the ladies question some of her more aggressive taunts over the past season. Tinsley has to come clean about her relationship status. Luann talks about her sobriety.

Elementary (CBS at 10) A celebrated artist is murdered, and Holmes and Watson face the potential that a long-dormant serial killer might be back. Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach continues to be a problem.

Queen of the South (USA at 10) A sicario turns up, making Teresa feel unsafe.

Special

Power, Influence & Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def (WE at 10) Jermaine Dupri chronicles the rise of So So Def with exclusive interviews from family and friends in the music industry such as Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey and Usher.

Movie

Secret Obsession (Netflix streaming) Brenda Song stars in this romantic thriller about a stalker creating an almost-perfect trap.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Isha Sesay

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kenan Thompson, Joe Manganiello, Robyn

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Norah O’Donnell, Topher Grace

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Eichner, Sean McVay, Spoon