Worst Bakers in America (Food at 10) For Season 2, eight new bakers compete to attain better baking skills and a grand prize of $25,000. Above, Jason Smith and Lorraine Pascale host the show. (Food Network)

All times eastern.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) City finals in Atlanta mean competitors have even harder challenges to conquer, including new obstacles like the “Up for Grabs.”

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) The final three meet for a rose ceremony, but Luke P. shows up to win Hannah back. The “Men Tell All” special continues the drama, with a look back at the many different characters who vied for Hannah’s heart this season.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) June Foster, the new Third Steward, adjusts to life on board the Sirocco but remains vague about her past.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9) Dancers compete to get in the top 10 during this week’s round of academy callbacks.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 9) Leah’s anxiety puts strain on Amber and Gary. Cheyenne is left with Cory’s mom after he goes on vacation with Taylor. Taylor turns 30.

Divorce (HBO at 10) Frances tries a double date with her ex-husband and their new significant others. Dallas has a new client.

Miniseries

Serial Killer: Devil Unchained (ID at 10) Maria Awes traces the crimes of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who committed seven murders and other crimes from the early 2000s until he was arrested in 2016.

Premiere

The Family Chantel (TLC at 10) This “90 Day Fiance” spinoff follows two former fan favorites from the franchise, Pedro and Chantel, navigating their lives and in-laws after the honeymoon phase has ended.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jamie Bell.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) David Spade, Jeff Foxworthy, Red Hearse.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Paul Scheer, Stana Katic, the 1975.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Cory Booker, Fred Savage, Kane Brown, Mark Lanegan.