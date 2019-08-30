The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders (Lifetime at 8) After a transfer student joins the cheerleading team, she realizes strings are attached. Pictured: Savannah May, left, and Denise Richards.

(All times Eastern.)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) A second night of finals continues for the contestants who are left in the competition.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) New date cards stir up trouble while a few contestants unexpectedly depart the Mexican hideaway.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 8) The top six contestants perform, but two are sent home.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Ben’s dinner fails to impress guests while Anastasia has to readjust to live as a third steward. Jack and Aesha’s flirtations annoy Travis. Weather makes the deck team scramble to secure the yacht.

The Terror (AMC at 9) Chester tries to integrate into the community with diminishing results. Luz tries to get on the same page as Henry and Asako.

Premiere

Someone You Thought You Knew (ID at 11) A new true-crime series looking at crimes committed by people close to the victims.

Special

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Garry Shandling (Reelz at 9) A look at the medical problems faced by the star before his death, with interviews from family and friends.

Movie

Untouchable (Hulu streaming) Ursula Macfarlane’s documentary about Harvey Weinstein’s victims seeking justice charts his rise and downfall.