The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Shannon and Tamra go parasailing.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Rachel deals with the consequences of not knowing who Hazelee’s biological father is.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Pops shows up to the house full of holiday cheer.

Total Divas (E! at 10) Ronda Rousey heads into surgery on her hand.

Specials

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix) Comedian Michelle Wolf takes on outrage culture, massages, childbirth, feminism and more in a stand-up special from New York City.

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (NBC at 8) Ellen DeGeneres is delivering life-changing gifts to unsuspecting people who’ve topped her nice list.

Premiere

Behind Bars: Women Inside (A&E at 9) The reality of life behind the walls of the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Rory Scovel, Valerie Tosi.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Charlie Puth.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Clive Owen, Florence Pugh, Jon Batiste.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Dwayne Johnson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, She & Him.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, guest host Harry Styles.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Saoirse Ronan, Alex Borstein, Dan Soder, Coady Willis.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Tom Lennon, Aisling Bea.

— Nina Zafar

