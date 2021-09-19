Here are the winners from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

EMMY WINNERS 2021