This review contains mild spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of “Dark Winds.” When the first season of “Dark Winds,” AMC’s Native American cop show, aired in 2022, it was rightly praised for finally giving Zahn McClarnon the starring role he’d long deserved. The Lakota actor, whom you might know as Hanzee Dent from “Fargo,” Mathias from “Longmire,” Big from “Reservation Dogs” or Akecheta from “Westworld,” plays Joe Leaphorn, a dutiful Navajo tribal police officer still reeling from his son’s death a few years earlier in an explosion at an oil-drilling site.

The show’s second six-episode season premieres July 30 on AMC, and if it hits a bit of a sophomore slump — save for the ending, which improves on the first season’s too-twisty finale — McClarnon remains much the best thing in it. (Critics received all six episodes.)

Set on a reservation in the 1970s, the first season of “Dark Winds” began with Leaphorn investigating a baffling double murder with his sergeant, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten). The underresourced department unexpected gets help when a cop named Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) shows up saying he’s been sent to be Leaphorn’s deputy. Chee, who claimed he’d come to reconnect with his roots, was actually an FBI agent secretly investigating a helicopter heist the agency suspected was the work of a radical Navajo group called the Buffalo Society — specifically, two men named Frank Nakai (Eugene Brave Rock) and Hoski (Jeremiah Bitsui).

A striking and fruitful feature of this setup is that the main players — good and bad — are all Native American (as are most of the writers and much of the crew; four of the first season’s six episodes were directed by Chris Eyre, best known for his 1998 classic “Smoke Signals”). Sure, there are some bad White guys: Noah Emmerich (Stan Beeman in “The Americans”) plays a scurrilous FBI agent this time, and Rainn Wilson has a fun bit part as a sleazy used-car salesman called “Devoted Dan.”

But, in its first season, “Dark Winds” mostly subordinated the easier, expected oppositions (like the animosity between Native American tribal police and White law enforcement) to the murkier, less obvious, and more interesting tensions that arise among Native Americans who grew up in the United States. Manuelito and Chee, for instance, disagree on the protective (and lethal) potential of Native American medicine. Leaphorn’s wife, Emma (Deanna Allison), a nurse who was sterilized against her will (and warns Native patients not to deliver with the White OB/GYN she works for), resents Leaphorn’s workaholism and emotional distance. Chee was torn between a brilliant but morally compromised career in the FBI and the lure of finally belonging to the reservation he left when he was young.

Leaphorn doesn’t quite fit anywhere, either; his own community has mixed feelings about him. And while he disapproves of the Buffalo Society — a group of Native “extremists” whose plans to liberate the Navajo end up requiring them to kill several — he works hard to connect with Hoski, one of the organization’s leaders and the season’s major antagonist. And fails.

This is where “Dark Winds” excels: McClarnon captures something sad and trapped about people who half-belong to multiple, slightly incompatible worlds. The show explores how the impulse to serve can compromise you, how even folks living on the reservation (such as Sally Growing Thunder, a pregnant teenager whose mother dies in the course of Leaphorn’s investigation) can grow up isolated and unversed in Native traditions, and how those traditions can sometimes feel more fragile and wishful than robust. Emma’s efforts to educate and protect Sally, for example, are touching but not always persuasive.

The show falters, however, when it comes to workaday plot mechanics. The weakest part of the first season was easily the criminal storyline, which only made less sense as the season went on. And the second season of “Dark Winds” confirms my early sense that the world this show creates is vastly more interesting than the mysteries lodged within it.

Season 2 begins with a highly stylized black-and-white flash-forward: The sequence opens with Leaphorn and Manuelito staring at an RV in the middle of nowhere, mulling whether to wait for backup before confronting the guy they’ve been chasing (for most of the season, it turns out). Leaphorn recklessly insists on charging in, and as the camera pans the interior of the trailer, some of the bad guy’s creepier belongings suddenly appear in color. It’s kind of cheap, serial killer stuff: a sinister ticking metronome, a doll. If the first season explored — unevenly, but with some nuance — why a Native American fighting for his people’s freedom might end up killing a bunch of them, this season is less subtle. The bad guy (Nicholas Logan) is an Aryan stereotype: blond, brilliant and disturbed.

As for Chee, he’s left the FBI and returned to the reservation. He’s growing his hair out, wearing loud suits and working as a private investigator. Neither Leaphorn nor Manuelito, with whom he started and ruined a romance in the first season, seem particularly happy to see him. (“Dark Winds” is based on the novels of Tony Hillerman, many of which have Leaphorn and Chee solving crimes together as tribal police, so it’s noteworthy, and somewhat amusing, that the show refuses to let them officially partner up.)

Leaphorn is investigating an explosion that killed a Navajo man who was already dying of cancer (and injured Emma, who happened to be nearby). There’s a parallel brewing between this explosion (spoiler: It’s a bomb) and the one at the drilling site where Leaphorn’s son died: Authorities want both to be accidents. We learned last season that the drill site was sold to a man named B.J. Vines (John Diehl) who planned to turn it into a mine. While Leaphorn keeps a wary eye on the project, Vines’s sultry wife, Rosemary (Jeri Ryan), hires Chee to recover some property that was stolen from her husband.

Among the things Chee recovers is an object belonging to Leaphorn’s late son. The discovery supercharges Leaphorn, whose damaged affect up until now, that of a bereaved father performing resignation and acceptance he does not feel, transforms as the season wears on into an intense, almost manic focus that imperils his marriage and his judgment.

The long psychological arcs here are compelling. Leaphorn’s wife, Emma, who sometimes seemed a little too good to be true, is humanized and grounded by her mistakes. So is Sally. Manuelito’s journey is perhaps the least intuitive for contemporary audiences (though true to the novels on which the series is based): Aggrieved by how little she can do to help people in Kayenta, she’s considering a move to join … the Border Patrol.

But the most surprising journey is undoubtedly Leaphorn’s. It makes sense that the tribal cop, who was educated in an assimilationist boarding school — and whose merciless father, Henry (Joseph Runningfox), blames him, in this new season, for not staying away — didn’t much want his son Joe to leave the reservation to go to college. It makes sense, too, that he’s chasing catharsis, sure that bringing a killer to justice will somehow ease the pain of his loss.

Plot remains a problem. “Dark Winds” packs too much complication into a six-episode season and relies on unnecessary and sometimes nonsensical twists. Valid criticisms have been made about the ways different Native cultures are treated as interchangeable (some Navajo viewers, for instance, found the actors’ Diné pronunciation not just poor but indecipherable). But it’s a rare pleasure to see a western written, directed and performed by Native Americans using Monument Valley as its hyper-referential backdrop. And as a portrait of a specific, radically under-narrated experience of the 1970s, “Dark Winds” works. It builds a world that’s arid, sunstruck and bereft. With an ending that’s psychologically — if not narratively — satisfying.

Dark Winds (six episodes) returns July 30 on AMC, with subsequent episodes airing weekly. AMC Plus subscribers may access the first episode July 27, and subsequent episodes weekly.

