This review contains mild spoilers for Season 3 of "Reservation Dogs," episodes 1-4. I'm trying to accept that "Reservation Dogs" — Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi's sweet, sly comedy about a group of Native American teenagers coping with a friend's suicide — is ending. It isn't going well. The FX show's excellent third season, which starts Wednesday, will be its last. Harjo said on Instagram that this was the "correct decision creatively." I generally approve of creators calling it before a series gets stale — many a series would benefit from this kind of discipline and restraint — but it felt like "Reservation Dogs" was just getting started.

This show isn’t just a smart and funny coming-of-age dramedy committed to sustaining (rather than resolving) the loss at its core, probing with curiosity and interest at the ways people can hurt each other when trying to heal. It’s also capacious and playful, richly populated and prone to digressive and illuminating side stories. Whether an episode featured the Aunties getting their groove on at the Indian Health Services conference or light-horseman Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon) stumbling upon a sinister conclave of powerful White men (clearly based on Bohemian Grove) while high on psychedelics, the show’s adult storylines were often a few shades more fantastic than the teenage ones. The harmonics the series produced by juxtaposing the children’s disillusionment with that slight mythic dimension, in a show suspicious of stereotypes about Native “wisdom,” could be downright breathtaking.

With the last season in the can, it’s worth saying that “Reservation Dogs” had room to expand into the bigger ensemble series it was always on the verge of becoming, especially as its teenage protagonists — laboring under the classically adolescent myopia that blinds you a little bit to others — learn to see the adults in their lives as real people.

Never mind. We must accept that which we cannot change, and the third and last season (critics received four episodes) begins where the second left off: California. You’ll recall that Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willy Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor) traveled there from their home on the “rez” last season — without telling any adults — as a way of honoring the wishes of their late friend Daniel (Dalton Cramer), and as a last-ditch effort to wrestle grief into submission through ceremony and thereby repair some widening rifts in the group, particularly the chilly distance that had developed between Elora and Bear. The journey is disastrous and quite moving, and the reconciliation very beautifully and believably only sort of works.

This season begins with Elora’s Aunt Teenie (Tamara Podemski) coming to drag the kids back to Oklahoma. Having mourned Daniel in a way that felt right, the protagonists spend the first four episodes flailing toward the future. Jacobs plays Elora so tight-lipped and still on the surface you can practically feel the panicked writhing underneath as she mutely dodges offers that would keep her in town and tries, for the first time, to find out about her mixed parentage. Factor’s amiable Cheese continues to seem a tiny bit clueless until he breaks out one of the incisive verdicts that mark him as the group’s only true realist. (It’s a fun touch that the character least in need of an adjustment in perspective gets glasses.)

Then there’s my favorite character by a long shot, Willy Jack. Alexis’s pitch-perfect creation — easygoing, quick to shrug, so deceptively casual you might miss the character’s fierce loyalty, faith and insight — discovered last season, in what felt at the time like a throwaway moment, that she’d expressed a desire to be a wizard in the “letter to yourself” exercise the children had to do when they started high school. The character’s desires have always been idiosyncratically selfless, routed through her dedication to the group as a group. She spent last season trying to lift a curse she felt was plaguing them all, mending fences, healing wounds and lashing out at Jackie (Elva Guerra), whom she initially blamed for some of the new fault lines in these old friendships. Because she’s invested in restitution and balance, she tries to make that right, too — by offering to let Jackie punch her. It feels right, therefore, that Fixico (Richard Ray Whitman), the elderly medicine man, seems poised to make her his apprentice.

But the real focus of the first few episodes is Bear, who has spent so much of the show smarting at being left behind — by his father, by Elora, by Daniel. He announced last season that he wasn’t going home and unintentionally keeps his word: The bus leaves without him while he’s busy arguing with William Knifeman (Dallas Goldtooth), the garrulous spirit guide who periodically turns up to offer him confusing, apparently useless advice.

Bear needed a quest. A real one, with more peril than the job search he embarked on last season. The first few episodes are built around his literal journey through the desert, in the course of which he encounters the Quixote-like ghost of a Spanish conquistador and endures a mostly benevolent kidnapping at the hands of a delusional hermit named Maximus (played by the extraordinary Graham Greene) who spends his days growing eggplants for the star people he knows are coming.

“Reservation Dogs” wears its references lightly. The series is far too stubbornly itself — idiosyncratic, unassuming, pleasantly adolescent in its woozy combination of wanderlust, hurt and skepticism — to feel either derivative or representative. It does not, that is to say, lecture. The show routinely mocks efforts, even reverent ones, to idealize Native American life and history. It lampoons certain fashionable and progressive pieties, exemplified by two cringey, college-educated influencers who baffle the kids actually living on the reservation in the second season’s sixth episode, “Decolonativization.” It rejects their proposition that merely existing counts as decolonization and roams, with a sense of play and more than a little mischief, around painful terrain saturated, from earlier treatments, with sadness and despair.

This is a confident world stuffed with inside jokes, like the fact that Bear’s home address is 1491 — the year before Christopher Columbus “discovered” the Americas but more important, a wink to 1491s, a comedy troupe of which Goldtooth is a member. In California, the kids are welcomed by a homeless man they call “White Jesus” (Brandon Boyd from Incubus). The arcade “Indian” Bear puts a coin into on their way to California is dressed exactly like Knifetooth, has his voice and dispenses cryptic aphorisms entirely consistent with those the spirit offers Bear.

That light touch continues throughout Bear’s struggle to get home — an experience that confounds, educates and humiliates him without succumbing to the exhausted tropes we know as the “hero’s journey.” A combination of effort, divine intervention and simple coincidence powers Daniel’s quest, during which he comes face to face with the terrifying Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn), a gorgeous, man-killing vigilante with deer feet who turns up from time to time. This should be a key moment in Bear’s moral education, or coming-of-age story, or whatever; this is as close as you get in “Reservation Dogs” to communing with a god.

You might expect Deer Lady to impart some wisdom, like she did when Officer Big encountered her as a child in the first season. “Imagine your grandma is with you every single step of the way. Be good, fight evil, and you’ll never have to see me again,” she said then. The show resists that move this time. I won’t spoil the scene, but there’s a surreal looseness to the encounter, symbolically speaking, that defies any attempt to wedge it into anything as linear as an arc or a lesson. This is an episode also dealing with historical abuses of Native American children, so Bear, being a modern almost-adult, both is and can’t be the point. The Deer Lady is on a quest of her own, one the show presents without apologies. Or softened edges. Or, indeed, catharsis.

This impulse to decenter heroes and destabilize epiphanies is what elevates “Reservation Dogs” and makes it one of the best dramedies around. The show’s low-key approach — including nested tragedies, such as Elora’s mother Cookie dying in a stupid, avoidable accident, and nested comedies, such as two elders lifting a curse by singing Tom Petty’s “Free Falling” — accepts the risk of being misread as simple or unambitious. Or just plain small.

It rewards the attentive viewers, for whom connections and meanings will accrue and multiply, without ever quite courting them. Like Willy Jack, the series is quietly confident. It doesn’t need you to think it’s smart. But it is. And for all its skepticism about the ways Native American “wisdom” has been fetishized, marketed and misused, “Reservation Dogs” is ending its too-short run as impish and funny as it is sad and — I’ll say it — wise.

Reservation Dogs (ten episodes) returns with two episodes Aug. 2 on Hulu, with subsequent episodes airing weekly.