Omar Sy is back as shape-shifting mastermind Assane Diop in the third season of the fizzy French series about a sexy, urbane and brilliant “gentleman thief” modeled on Maurice Leblanc’s creation, Arsène Lupin. His inaugural gambit, back in Season 1, was robbing the Louvre — not for profit, but as part of a long-running plot to avenge his father, who was framed by a rich family and killed himself in prison. Diop spent the second season trying to prove the family’s guilt and rescue his son, Raoul (Etan Simon), from a kidnapping. The third season picks up with Diop as a wanted man. It’s an idiosyncrasy of this show that the character’s Blackness has often augmented his almost magical powers. While his younger self certainly suffered from French racism, the older Diop appears to live in a society that — in lieu of surveilling Black citizens excessively — fails to see them at all, especially when they’re service workers. (Diop “disappears” when cosplaying as a janitor, for instance.) This doesn’t seem sustainable, especially with Diop on the run. The third season seems poised to deal with this conundrum: “Now,” he says in the trailer, which shows his face on wanted posters, television, even masks, “watch me disappear.”