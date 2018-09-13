FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2007, file photo Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of CBS Corp., is silhouetted while watching a video presentation during his keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Moonves, who was ousted over the weekend as head of CBS Corp. amid a continuing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, began working as CBS entertainment division president in 1995 and built the network into the corporation’s profitable crown jewel. (Jae C. Hong, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — For the past two decades, CBS may just as well have been called the Moonves (MOON-vess) Broadcasting Network. Now it’s time to move on.

It has been the most-watched network on television, and is largely the product of the former CBS Corporation president’s vision. The formula of crime procedurals and traditional sitcoms kept viewers coming back for more.

With Moonves now out following sexual misconduct allegations, CBS must make the choice of trying to replicate his vision or try something new. It’s not yet clear whether the team that backed Moonves will stay on.

