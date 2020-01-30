One of Bryant’s daughters, Gianna, was a passenger and among those killed.
Gutman’s inaccurate report came in the initial stages of reporting on the accident and was later corrected on the air.
“We are in the business of holding people accountable,” Gutman said. “And I hold myself accountable for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologize to the Bryant family for this wrenching loss and any additional anguish my report caused.”
