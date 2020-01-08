ABC had success with its live staging of “The Little Mermaid” TV special in November. It starred Auliʻi Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, John Stamos, Amber Riley and Graham Phillips.
“The Little Mermaid Live” seemed to breath new life into live theatrical events on TV, attracting some 9 million viewers. Other networks have joined in similar endeavors, including live staging of “Grease,” “Peter Pan” and “The Sound of Music.”
