NEW YORK — ABC’s prime-time schedule for the fall 2019 season:
Monday
8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars”
10 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”
Tuesday
8 p.m. — “The Conners”
8:30 p.m. — “Bless This Mess”
9 p.m. — “mixed-ish”
9:30 p.m. — “black-ish”
10 p.m. — “Emergence”
Wednesday
8 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”
8:30 — “Schooled”
9 p.m. — “Modern Family”
9:30 p.m. — “Single Parents”
10 p.m. — “Stumptown”
Thursday
8 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”
9 p.m. — “A Million Little Things”
10 p.m. — “How to Get Away with Murder”
Friday
8 p.m. — “American Housewife”
8:30 p.m. — “Fresh Off the Boat”
9-10 p.m. — “20/20”
Saturday
8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”
Sunday
7 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
8 p.m. — “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”
9 p.m. — “Shark Tank”
10 p.m. — “The Rookie”
