For Bryant, there is a sadness about the end of “Shrill.” She had hoped to properly close the book on Annie with a fourth season. But she’s glad Hulu gave her team enough notice to know they were wrapping up the series. With the demands of “Shrill,” she had to take time away from SNL during the pandemic season. She longs for things to feel like they used to before everyone wore masks around Studio 8H. Which is why she’s leaning toward returning for a 10th season in the fall, even if it means juggling the outside projects she’s been writing and developing, including a TV project at Universal that she says she can’t talk about in detail yet. (Her official decision on SNL, she says, will come later this summer.)