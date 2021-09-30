“I’ve been around, you know, I’ve lived,” she says with a half-smile. “By the time you’re my age, you’ve had so many experiences with so many different people . . . who are unwell, that I know that behavior. There were very specific scenes [where I pulled from that]. Like when I’m at Maddy’s birthday party and totally drunk and I just turn to Alex, real sharp, and I talk right through her, like she’s not even there. Those choices I saw later and I was quite pleased with, because I was so into the character that I was creating as I went. I made the decision not to be afraid of whether I was liked or not.”