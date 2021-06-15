“I’d watch a sitcom no problem with the rest of them, and that’s just the way it was,” says Murphy. “I didn’t really overthink it, and now I can do nothing but overthink it. There is no going back to watching a sitcom the way that I used to because now I have a completely different lens on when I watch. Just to see the amount of misogyny and homophobia and racism that we are being kind of coached to laugh at in these these sitcoms is really jaw-dropping. You can’t unsee it.”