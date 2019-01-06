BREAKING: “Bohemian Rhapsody” wins best motion picture, drama.
This is a developing story. Check here again in a few minutes for our full review.
Here are the rest of the winners from the 76th Golden Globe Awards:
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best motion picture, comedy or musical
“Green Book”
Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Best director, motion picture
Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Best screenplay, motion picture
“Green Book”
Best animated feature film
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best foreign language film
“Roma”
Best TV series, drama
“The Americans” (FX)
Best TV series, musical or comedy
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
Best TV movie or limited series
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Best actor in a TV series, drama
Richard Madden, “Bodyguard” (Netflix)
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
Best actress in a TV movie or limited series
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
Best actor in a TV movie or limited series
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” (HBO)
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)
Best original score, motion picture
Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”
Best original song
“Shallow,” “A Star Is Born”