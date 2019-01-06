BREAKING: “Bohemian Rhapsody” wins best motion picture, drama.

This is a developing story. Check here again in a few minutes for our full review.

Here are the rest of the winners from the 76th Golden Globe Awards:

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“Green Book”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Best director, motion picture

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Best screenplay, motion picture

“Green Book”

Best animated feature film

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best foreign language film

“Roma”

Best TV series, drama

“The Americans” (FX)

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Best TV movie or limited series

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard” (Netflix)

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Best original score, motion picture

Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Best original song

“Shallow,” “A Star Is Born”