Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW at 9) Rebecca (Rachel Bloom, left, with Gabrielle Ruiz) decides that she needs to find a way to stop thinking about her ex-boyfriends to achieve balance on tonight’s midseason premiere. (Robert Voets/The CW)

Listings for Jan. 11.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Back With the Ex (Netflix streaming) Four singles decide whether they want to reunite with their ex-flame or move on for good.

Sex Education (Netflix streaming) A rebel girl persuades the son of a sex therapist to open his own clinic in their school.

Solo (Netflix streaming) Based on the true story of a surfer who struggles to survive after falling off a cliff.

The Last Laugh (Netflix streaming) Old friends reunite in a retirement home and help each other achieve their comedic dreams.

Informer (Prime streaming) A six-part thriller about a young man who is coerced into becoming an informant.

Hanging With the Hendersons (Animal at 9) A viral singing veterinarian and his family care for animals in their Colorado clinic.

Midseason Premiere

Blindspot (NBC at 8) Weller agrees to an experimental brain treatment, and Reade and Weitz find Zapata.

Specials

The Cleveland Orchestra Centennial Celebration (WETA at 9:30; WMPT at 9:35) The Cleveland Orchestra performs music by Mozart, Strauss and Ravel.

James Davis: Live From the Town (Comedy at 11) Stand-up from the comedian.

Returning

Future Man (Hulu streaming) Season 2.

Friends From College (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.