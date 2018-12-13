Room 104 (HBO at 11:40) A poolshark tries to get his cousin to stay in the hustling game on the season finale episode of the anthology show about an airport hotel. Pictured: Mary Wiseman as Josie. (Tyler Golden/HBO)

Listings for Dec. 14.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Netflix streaming) A holiday-themed episode.

87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (CW at 8) The Los Angeles parade returns.

Premieres

Inside the Real Narcos (Netflix streaming) Former special forces commando Jason Fox dives into the world of drugs.

The Fix (Netflix streaming) A new comedy show from Jimmy Carr, D.L. Hughley and Katherine Ryan.

Tidelands (Netflix streaming) When an ex-con returns home, everything in the town changes.

Roma (Netflix streaming) A look at life and politics in 1970s Mexico.

The Protector (Netflix streaming) An Instanbul man discovers ties to an ancient organization. English subtitles.

Documentary

Sunderland ’Til I Die (Netflix streaming) A docuseries following the English soccer club.

The Innocent Man (Netflix streaming) Based on John Grisham’s nonfiction book “The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town.”

Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch: Loud Krazy Love (Showtime at 10) A film about the band’s guitarist and his relationship with his daughter.

Midseason Finales

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8) Louis and Evan help Emery create his Christmas Eve dinner guest list.

The Cool Kids (Fox at 8:30) Margaret starts dating someone who may be the Zodiac Killer.

Speechless (ABC at 8:30) J.J. tries to get Kenneth to stand up for himself.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 9) The chefs compete in a Chinese-cuisine-themed challenge.

Returning

Fuller House (Netflix streaming) Season 4.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Travelers (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Cuckoo (Netflix streaming) Season 4.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1 at 8) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Armie Hammer, Mark Ronson, Pete Lee.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tony Shalhoub, Django Gold.