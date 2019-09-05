The Spy (Netflix) In the 1960s, Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent Eli Cohen (Sacha Baron Cohen) goes to Syria on an undercover, years-long mission for Mossad. (David Lukacs/Netflix)

(All times Eastern.)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) The contestants are tasked with a biscuit challenge, as judges examine the texture and taste of their chocolate biscuit bars.

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) Dutch and Zeph take a road trip to a dangerous cult on Leith to find the key to the Lady’s destruction.

20/20 (ABC at 10) Co-anchor Amy Robach sits down for an exclusive interview with Mark Gerardot, whose wife, Jennair Gerardot, killed his girlfriend and former boss, Meredith Chapman, and then died by suicide.

Life Inside (NBC at 10) Lester Holt spends two nights locked up and embedded inside the largest maximum-security prison in America, the notorious Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola.

Returning

Elite (Netflix) When three middle-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between the students leads to murder. Season 2.

Hip-Hop Evolution (Netflix) A docuseries with interviews from influential MCs, DJs and moguls of the 1970s-1990s. Season 3.

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Netflix) Comic Jack Whitehall and his much stuffier father, Michael, take amusing trips to foreign lands as bonding experiences. Season 3.

Premiering

Into the Dark: Pure (Hulu) A horror-like coming of age story with a look into purity culture’s patriarchal control and abstinence pledges.

Couples Therapy (Showtime at 10) Therapist Orna Guralnik guides four couples through honest discussions about themselves and their relationships.

Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik (Comedy Central at 11) Comedian Anthony Jeselnik interviews his friends, fellow comedians including Nick Kroll and Kumail Nanjiani, as they discuss all things surrounding their comedy careers.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Seacrest, Robin Thede, Derren Brown.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nick Offerman, Keke Palmer, Brockhampton.