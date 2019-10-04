All American (CW at 8) Football state champion Spencer James (played by Daniel Ezra, center) must decide whether to stay in Beverly Hills or move back home to South Los Angeles. Season 2. (Eddy Chen/The CW)

(All times Eastern.)

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) A tsunami hits the Santa Monica pier.

Dancing with the Stars (ABC at 8) Leah Remini guest-judges.

Love & Hip: Hollywood (VH1 at 8) The guys take a trip to Vegas.

The Voice (NBC at 8) The fifth night of blind auditions.

The Deuce (HBO at 9) Candy is left chastened after speaking to the women’s anti-pornography group.

The Terror (AMC at 9) The Terminal Islanders return home to find that things have changed since they left.

Bull (CBS at 10) Benny’s previous career comes into focus.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Browne prepares for her first lead surgery.

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) The Lynx search for the Grail and Ernie embraces his fate.

Returning

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Season 3

Cash Cab (Bravo at 11:30) Season 14

Premieres

Private Lives of the Windsors (Smithsonian at 8) Diaries, letters and photographs reveal the inner lives of Queen Elizabeth’s father, uncles and aunt, going inside one of the world’s most famous families.

Retro Report on PBS (PBS at 9) Viewers get a fresh perspective on the headlines, revealing their unknown — and often surprising — connections to the past.

Miniseries

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Chanel Miller

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lupita Nyong’o, Dane Cook, the Avett Brothers

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Neil deGrasse Tyson, Susan Rice

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) David Harbour, Ryan Eggold, Lauren Daigle, Steve Gorman