Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob, a middle-aged compression-sock salesman, unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, Abishola, a Nigerian immigrant. (Pictured: Folake Olowofoyeku and Billy Gardell). (Michael Yarish/CBS)

(All times Eastern.)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Lucy Darling, Nestor Hato, Alfonso Rituerto, and Keelan Leyser and Matt Daniel-Baker.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) The crew prepares for the final charter of the season. Joao comes down with a fever, so Travis is forced to step up.

The Deuce (HBO at 9) Abby befriends a graffiti artist named Pilar.

The Terror (AMC at 9) The Nakayamas have been torn apart so Chester searches for the person he believes can help.

Someone You Thought You Knew (ID at 9) A couple living in Houston is murdered and their lifeless bodies are found near a dumpster.

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) Dud resumes his apprenticeship with Blaise.

Returning

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Season 2.

The Voice (NBC at 8) Season 17.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Season 3.

Halloween Baking Championship (Food at 9) Season 5.

Halloween Cake-Off (Food at 10) Season 2.

Bull (CBS at 10) Season 4.

Premieres

Team Kaylie (Netflix) After a brush with the law, teenage celebrity billionaire Kaylie Konrad is ordered by the court to lead an inner-city wilderness club.

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright helps the NYPD solve crimes, while also dealing with several difficult family members.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Newly-appointed Judge Lola Carmichael works to get justice for people amidst a flawed legal process.

Bluff City Law (NBC at 10) Civil rights attorney Elijah Strait persuades his daughter Sydney to come work for his firm despite the fact that they’re estranged.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gwen Stefani, Ben Platt, Zac Brown Band.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Paul McCartney.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rob Corddry, Lake Bell, Anna Drezen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Liza Koshy, Jade Bird.