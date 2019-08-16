Family Restaurant Rivals (Food Network at 10) Valerie Bertinelli hosts the competition show where the owners of family-run restaurants compete against one another. Pictured: Valerie Bertinelli, center, and contestants.

(All times Eastern.)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The competition returns to Cincinnati for the finals where competitors face 10 obstacles, including the new Slam Dunk.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Demi and Derek’s relationship progresses while Dean’s story line evolves after his recent arrival in Mexico.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Someone has to leave the boat, which causes Colin to make a bold move. Joao talks to Jack about his work ethic.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9) Two dancers must head home while the top eight move on to the next round.

Teen Mom OG (MTV at 9) Cheyenne has a confrontation with Cory’s girlfriend. Maci takes her son to see a counselor to deal with the fallout of his father’s drug addiction.

The Terror (AMC at 9) In the wake of Pearl Harbor, the Terminal Islanders must leave their homes and find refuge. Henry is separated from his family and unfairly treated by the government.

American Dad! (TBS at 10) Roger and Francine go to a remote Patagonian island in an attempt to help Francine improve her cooking skills.

Pawn Stars (History Channel at 10) An original Jackson 5 autograph makes its way into the shop. Props from “Jerry Maguire” and a 1960s dune buggy are among other finds.

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) A game of golf threatens to end Ernie’s career.

Are You The One? (MTV at 11) Three couples find out they’re a perfect match, while another two couples get bad news.

Returning

I Ship It (CW at 9:30) Ella becomes an executive assistant to the writer of her favorite TV show. Season 2.

Specials

John Wayne Gacy: Killer Clown’s Revenge (Reelz at 9) The true story of murderer John Wayne Gacy is examined in this series.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Gerard Butler

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Donsplaining