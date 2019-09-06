The Deuce (HBO) In the 1970s, a prostitute named Candy (played by Maggie Gyllenhaal) tries to land a more prominent role in the sex industry. (Paul Schiraldi/HBO)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The competition takes place in Las Vegas as 28 competitors attempt to beat Stage Two at the finals.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) After Dean proposes Caelynn leave paradise with him, she has a decision to make.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Scott Green, Mike “The Mind Noodler” Donnelly, Doc Dixon and Sangsoon Kim.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) The crew struggles to keep their cool when the ship encounters rough waters.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9) The final four dancers perform.

The Terror (AMC at 9) Tensions rise as the Japanese Americans are forced to undertake a humiliating exercise. Luz is forced to make an important choice as she grieves.

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10) Liz and Lenore go into business together while Ernie reunites with Connie.

Premiering

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV at 9) Six members of the 1970s sitcom join HGTV stars to renovate the famous real-life “Brady Bunch” home. See Hank Stuever’s review on Page C1.

Special

Lip Sync to the Rescue (CBS at 8) An interactive countdown special where viewers vote for their favorite video of performances featuring first responders channeling their inner pop stars and lip-syncing to hit music.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ashton Kutcher, Billie Lourd, Sheryl Crow featuring Jason Isbell.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Condoleezza Rice, Bill Skarsgard, Banks.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sean Hayes, Kate Bosworth, Charlotte Day Wilson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kelly Clarkson, Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, CJ Hauser, Terri Lyne Carrington.