NCIS: Los Angeles(CBS at 9:30) A Marine reservist with post-traumatic stress disorder goes missing after a drunken altercation on the midseason finale episode airing Sunday night. Pictured: Marsha Thomason and LL Cool J. (Monty Brinton/CBS)

Listings for Dec. 15 and 16.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

Dannemora Prison Break (Oxygen at 7) The event includes interviews with David Sweat and Joyce Mitchell, who inspired the Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora.”

Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean (HBO at 10) Stand-up from the comedian.

Returning

The Price of Fame (Reelz at 9) Season 2.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Host Llewellyn King discusses blockchain, cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies with Bill Hederman of Pennsylvania State University and Paul McNeal of the Crypto Curator.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Bill Gates, Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Reps. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), and former attorney general Michael Mukasey.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Understanding stress in America.

Specials

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix streaming) A one-man show during which the rock legend performs acoustic versions of his hits.

2018 Miss Universe (Fox at 7) The annual competition broadcasts live from Bangkok.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 (CW at 8) Includes performances from musical acts such as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Premieres

Coins for Christmas (TV One at 7) A single mother takes on a job working for a retired football coach.

A Christmas in Royal Fashion (ION at 9) A woman falls for the co-sponsor of the holiday fashion show she’s in charge of putting on.

Christmas at Grand Valley (HMM at 9) Kelly and Leo bond during the holidays, leading Kelly to rediscover her love for art.