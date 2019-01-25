Rent (Fox at 8 on Sunday) L-R: Mario, Jordan Fisher, Tinashe, Brennin Hunt, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon and Valentina star in the live television adaptation of the hit broadway musica. (Pamela Littky/FOX)

Listings for Jan. 26 and 27.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

Slender Man Stabbing: The Untold Story (Reelz at 8) A two-hour look into the polarizing case involving the stabbing of a young girl by two 12-year-old friends.

Destination France: The Birthplace of Luxury (Ovation at 10) A two-part special during which Chelsea Cannell takes viewers on a trip around the country’s luxurious sights.

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ (HBO at 10) Stand-up from the comedian.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Topic: Is common sense an antidote to toxicity in politics?

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Mark Penn, a former pollster and adviser to President Bill Clinton.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Oman’s Undersecretary of Tourism H.E. Maitha Al Mahrouqi.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), El Paso Mayor Dee Margo (R), New London, Conn., Mayor Michael Passero (D).

Returning

The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Showtime at 8) Season 4.

Specials

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TBS/TNT at 8) Broadcast from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Battle at the Border with Brian Kilmeade (Fox News Channel at 8) A town hall discussion on immigration and border security.

Finale

Outlander (Starz at 8) The indigenous people and the Highlanders engage in battle. Season finale.

Midseason Finale

Shark Tank (ABC at 9) The sharks get a pitch from someone selling a product designed to make traveling with pets easier.