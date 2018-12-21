Watership Down (Netflix streaming) Rabbits try to survive against threats imposed on them by man such a being killed and having their homes destroyed. An animated series based on the novel by Richard Adams.

Listings for Dec. 22 and 23.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Jingle Around the Clock (Hallmark at 8) Elle and Max learn from each other’s opposing Christmas traditions.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (HMM at 10) Sam reunites with her childhood friend 13 years since she was last home.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) New England Diary Editor Robert Whitcomb; editor, actor and director Tony Annicone; actress Camille Terill.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio), former defense secretary Leon Panetta.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.) and David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), retired Army Gen. Jack Keane and Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Four psychologists discuss stress in America.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Premieres

3 Holiday Tails (Lifetime at 8) Two people find love with the help of their furry friends.

Christmas Made to Order (Hallmark at 8) An architect hires an event coordinator to help him pull off a Christmas dinner. Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett star.

Specials

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic (CW at 8) Top magicians perform. Hosted by Dean Cain.

Marilyn Monroe for Sale (Smithsonian at 9) Examine some of the 1,000 items up for auction from the famous actress.

Gingerbread Giants (Food at 9) Baking masters compete at the 26th annual National Gingerbread House Competition at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, N.C.