Knight Fight (History at 9) Andre Sinou, Jay "Christian" Reso and John Clements (pictured left-right) judge this full-contact Armored Combat League competition series, premiering tonight. (Tim O'Connell/History)

Listings for Jan. 23.

(All times Eastern.)

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Beverly petitions to get another stop sign installed on their street.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Alice and F.P. try to get Betty and Jughead to focus on studying for the SAT.

Vikings (History at 9) Bjorn and an old rival head to Scandinavia.

Premieres

The Royal (BritBox streaming) Seasons 1-3 drop of the show about the staff of the fictional St. Aidan’s Royal Free Hospital.

Nova: Kilauea: Hawaii on Fire (WETA and WMPT at 9) Scientists investigate the Kilauea volcano, which rocked Hawaii with a massive explosion last year.

Pure (WGN at 10) A Mennonite pastor goes undercover to rid his community of drugs.

Midseason premiere

Suits (USA at 10) Louis struggles to keep control of the firm. Harvey prepares to face an old enemy.

Returning

The Magicians (Syfy at 9) Season 4.

Drop the Mic (TNT at 10) Season 3. Moves to TNT from TBS.

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild (TNT at 10:30) Season 3. Moves to TNT from TBS.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Joe Morton.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Molly Shannon, Robert Irwin, Offset.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Matthew McConaughey, Better Oblivion Community Center.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Phil McGraw, Flipp Dinero.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sonequa Martin-Green, Pete Holmes, Rebecca Ferguson, Ava Max.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Anne Hathaway, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Michaela Coel, Venzella Joy.