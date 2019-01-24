Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You(Comedy Central at 11) The comedian will perform his second stand-up specal for Comedy Central at Chicago’s Vic Theatre.

Listings for Jan. 25.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Four More Shots Please! (Amazon Prime streaming) Four imperfect women are bonded by friendship.

Black Earth Rising (Netflix streaming) A legal investigator who was adopted from Rwanda is forced to come to terms with her past when she starts taking on war crimes cases.

Polar (Netflix streaming) An older assassin has to combat a new crop of young assassins bent on taking him out.

Kingdom (Netflix streaming) A mysterious plague affects a kingdom. English subtitles.

I Lived With a Killer (Reelz at 8) Family and friends of murderers are stunned when their loved ones are convicted.

Specials

Doubt from Minnesota Opera (WETA at 9:30, WMPT at 9:35) An opera based on John Patrick Shanley’s acclaimed 2005 Broadway play.

Soft Focus With Jena Friedman 2 (Adult Swim at midnight) A follow-up show from the comedian.

Midseason Premiere/Finale

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix streaming) The final few episodes, including the series finale, drop today.

Returning

Medici: The Magnificent (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Strike Back (Cinemax at 10) Season 6.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matt LeBlanc, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, Jo Firestone.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Goodman.