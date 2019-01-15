Listings for Jan. 16.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

A Discovery of Witches (Sundance streaming) A modern-day witch falls for a 1,500-year-old vampire.

In Pursuit With John Walsh (ID at 10) The victims’ rights advocate attempts to bring unsolved cases to a close.

Deadly Class (SyFy at 10) A teen goes to a school that teaches deadly arts to students from top crime families.

Wayne (YouTube streaming) An action comedy series about a boy trying to get back his father’s Trans Am.

Midseason Premieres

Riverdale (CW at 8) Betty isn’t thrilled about housing the escaped patients from the Sisters of Quiet Mercy.

All American (CW at 9) Jordan worries his drug test results could impact his football career.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Keegan-Michael Key.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Don Cheadle, Rita Ora.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jake Gyllenhaal, Pete Holmes, Rebecca Traister.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Stephan James, Sharon Van Etten.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cobie Smulders, Joel Kim Booster.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jim Gaffigan, Frankie Shaw, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Jason McGerr.