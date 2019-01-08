Schooled (ABC at 8:30) This spinoff of ”The Goldbergs” set in the 1990s, which follows school head John Glascott (Tim Meadows) and his staff at William Penn Academy, premieres tonight. Also Pictured: AJ Michalka. (John Fleenor/ABC)

Listings for Jan. 9.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

The Dictator’s Playbook (WETA at 10) A look at six rulers from the 20th century and how they stayed in power.

Midseason premieres

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Barry starts to get cold feet while Geoff’s concerns about Adam’s ability to successfully produce a wedding video increase.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Haley and Dylan move out on their own while preparing for the baby.

Special

Nature: Attenborough and the Sea Dragon (WETA at 8) Natural historian David Attenborough pieces together clues to create a vivid image of a prehistoric fish lizard.

Returning

Match Game (ABC at 10) Season 4.

I’m Sorry (TruTV at 10) Season 2.

You’re the Worst (FXX at 10) Season 5.

Late night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Barry Jenkins.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gwyneth Paltrow, Tony Hale, Trippie Redd.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kevin Hart, Nicole Byer.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mahershala Ali, Maura Tierney, Jeff Tweedy.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Amy Adams, Tyler Perry, Mekki Leeper.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Andy Samberg, Josh Hutcherson, Charlie Hall.