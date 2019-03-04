The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Twenty of the show’s contestants return to shed light on this season and confront Colton on the Women Tell All special. Pictured: Host Chris Harrison and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

Listings for March 5.

(All times Eastern.)

The Voice (NBC at 8) The blind auditions continue.

Chopped (Food at 9) Four female butchers compete.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) The Big Three graduate and Randall learns something surprising.

Premieres

Deadly Recall (ID at 10) Follow detective Pat Postiglione as he uses his photographic memory to solve crimes.

The Toe Bro (A&E at 10) Jonathan Tomines treats a range of foot issues, from commonplace to flat-out cringeworthy.

Returning

Hoarders (A&E at 8) Season 10.

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Nat Geo at 9) Season 3.

Midseason Premiere

Our Girl (Britbox streaming) Part 2 of Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Daniel Sloss.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Margaret Cho, Elizabeth Chambers.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) This Is U.S.: A look back at notable local news stories.

Tonight Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kit Harington, Amber Tamblyn, Hozier.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Samuel L. Jackson, Camila Mendes, X Ambassadors.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Isla Fisher, Chiwetel Ejiofor, the Jonas Brothers.