Listings for Dec. 12.
(All times Eastern.)
Paris to Pittsburgh (Nat Geo at 9) A look at people who are working to combat climate change.
Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas (YouTube BuzzFeed streaming) A holiday special from the actor-comedian.
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery (ID at 9) The disappearance of the 28-year-old mother of two in 2009 is explored.
The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Reunion Part 2.
Out of Many, One (Netflix streaming) A short film about immigration in the United States’ current political climate.
Agnostic Front: The Godfathers of Hardcore (Showtime at 10) Follow band members Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma.
South Park (Comedy Central at 10) Season 22 finale.
American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Trip tries to win back Taylor but faces some hurdles.
All American (CW at 9) Billy tries to pull off a win in the homecoming game.
Criminal Minds (CBS at 10) The BAU investigates a slew of murders of business executives.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jennifer Lopez.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Natalie Portman, Dennis Miller, Braison Cyrus.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Leslie Mann, Brandon Micheal Hall, Lil Wayne.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Matty Matheson, Rita Wilson.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Gisele Bündchen.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lenny Kravitz, Anthony Atamanuik, Ina Garten, Todd Sucherman.
