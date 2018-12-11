The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Barry gets excited to be able to celebrate the holidays as an engaged man with Lainey (AJ Michalka, left, pictured with David Koechner) on Wednesday night’s mid-season finale. (Richard Cartwright/ABC)

Listings for Dec. 12.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

Paris to Pittsburgh (Nat Geo at 9) A look at people who are working to combat climate change.

Specials

Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas (YouTube BuzzFeed streaming) A holiday special from the actor-comedian.

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery (ID at 9) The disappearance of the 28-year-old mother of two in 2009 is explored.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Reunion Part 2.

Documentaries

Out of Many, One (Netflix streaming) A short film about immigration in the United States’ current political climate.

Agnostic Front: The Godfathers of Hardcore (Showtime at 10) Follow band members Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma.

Finale

South Park (Comedy Central at 10) Season 22 finale.

Midseason finales

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Trip tries to win back Taylor but faces some hurdles.

All American (CW at 9) Billy tries to pull off a win in the homecoming game.

Criminal Minds (CBS at 10) The BAU investigates a slew of murders of business executives.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jennifer Lopez.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Natalie Portman, Dennis Miller, Braison Cyrus.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Leslie Mann, Brandon Micheal Hall, Lil Wayne.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Matty Matheson, Rita Wilson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Gisele Bündchen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lenny Kravitz, Anthony Atamanuik, Ina Garten, Todd Sucherman.