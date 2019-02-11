Listings for Feb. 12.

(All times Eastern.)

American Housewife (ABC at 8) Katie tries to reconnect with Taylor.

Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs compete in a challenge involving wonton wrappers.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kate and Randall address their varying memories from their childhood.

Returning

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) Season 9.

American Chopper (Discovery at 10) Season 12.

Premieres

Boy Meets Girl (Britbox streaming) A romantic comedy about a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old transgender woman.

Boomerang (BET at 10) A TV series based on the film of the same name.

Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) A workplace comedy that takes place in heaven. Daniel Radcliffe stars as one of God’s worker angels.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Daniel Radcliffe.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Spike Lee.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Forte, Gigi Hadid, Blake Mycoskie, Gashi featuring G-Eazy.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Regina King, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jena Friedman.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ray Romano, Charles Barkley.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Don Cheadle, Jake Johnson, Kurt Vile.