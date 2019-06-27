Family Business(Netflix streaming) In this French comedy, an intergenerational family business pivots into the cannabis market. English subtitles. Pictured: Liliane Rovere. (Julien Panie/Netflix)

(All times Eastern.)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 8) Evil agent Coulson continues to wreak havoc while a mysterious stranger offers to help Enoch and FitzSimmons.

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) BattleBots Sawblaze and Tombstone, a favorite from Season 2, duel in a BattleBox round.

Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Special guest Trey Songz.

Premieres

Exhibit A (Netflix streaming) A new true-crime series that investigates “scientific” forensic testimony in the courtroom, such as cadaver dogs and touch DNA, and the implications for innocent people when these things are admitted in a trial.

Dope (Netflix streaming) Back for its third season, Dope gives a comprehensive look at all the aspects of the drug epidemic in America, from the point of view of police, dealers and people who are afflicted with addiction.

7Seeds (Netflix streaming) An adaptation of a Japanese manga series of the same name has people fighting for humanity’s survival after a dangerous force awakens.

Instant Hotel (Netflix streaming) New contestants compete to have the best Airbnb rental in Australia in the second season of this series.

Documentary

100%: Julian Edelman (Showtime at 9) Produced by Edelman, this documentary looks at the football star’s struggle with injuries, and his suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, to ultimately become the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player.