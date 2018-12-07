Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic(Freeform at 8) A feature showcasing elaborate Disney weddings hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker. Pictured: Bride and groom Courtney and Sam. (Todd Anderson/Freeform)

Listings for Dec. 8 and 9.

(All times Eastern.)

Special

Remembering George H.W. Bush: A Love Letter to Gampy (NBC at 8) Jenna Bush Hager remembers her grandfather.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Host Llewellyn King and a U.S. Naval War College faculty panel discuss the threat to the Navy from rising seas.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) White House National Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Tunisian Ambassador Faycal Gouia.

Specials

White House Christmas 2018 (HGTV at 6) A look at the holiday decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania.

Living by Design Holiday Special (TV One at 7) Celebrate the holidays with siblings Jake and Jazz Smollett.

Casey Anthony: Her Friends Speak (Reelz at 8) Members of Anthony’s inner circle talk about the case.

Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones (BET at 8) Musical talents celebrate the life of the icon.

Returning

Counterpart (Starz at 9) Season 2.

Premieres

The Shivering Truth (Adult Swim at midnight) An animated anthology comedy series.